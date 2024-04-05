International

Severe Weather Brings Life To Standstill In Virginia | In Pics

Days of heavy rain has inundated West Virginia, leading to low-lying areas getting flooded. Visuals of cars floating to damaged properties, rain fury has disrupted lives in the region.

Severe Weather West Virginia | Photo: Eric Ayres/The Intelligencer via AP

A car is floats down a street on Wheeling Island as the Ohio River floods its banks in Wheeling, West Virginia following days of heavy rains in the region.

1/7
Severe%20Weather%20West%20Virginia
Severe Weather West Virginia | Photo: John McCabe/The Intelligencer via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The Ohio River floods its banks in Wheeling, West Virginia following days of heavy rains in the region. The Wheeling Suspension Bridge can be seen in the background.

Advertisement

2/7
Severe%20Weather%20West%20Virginia
Severe Weather West Virginia | Photo: John McCabe/The Intelligencer via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The Ohio River floods its banks on Wheeling Island in Wheeling, West Virginia following days of heavy rains in the region.

Advertisement

3/7
Severe%20Weather%20West%20Virginia
Severe Weather West Virginia | Photo: AP/Patrick Whittle
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A person walks through the rain in Boston. An early spring nor'easter is hammered the Northeast with heavy snow, rain and high winds, with some northern areas expected to get up to two feet of snow. Around 670,000 homes and businesses were without power Thursday afternoon from West Virginia to Maine.

4/7
Severe%20Weather%20West%20Virginia
Severe Weather West Virginia | Photo: Eric Ayres/The Intelligencer via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A water heater and other items were removed from the lower level of a home on Wheeling Island as the Ohio River floods its banks in Wheeling, West Virginia following days of heavy rains in the region.

Advertisement

5/7
Severe%20Weather%20West%20Virginia
Severe Weather West Virginia | Photo: Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Kay Persinger looks out over what was once her daughter's garage on Lookout Road in Hico, West Virginia. Persinger was tucked down in the corner of the garage when a storm hit the area the day before. Persinger survived the storm but suffered a gash on her left leg and fractured two toes.

Advertisement

6/7
Severe%20Weather%20West%20Virginia
Severe Weather West Virginia | Photo: Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The canopy of a gas station is strewn about the ground outside the Par Mar convenience store off Route 60 in Hico, West Virginia after a storm hit the area the night before.

Advertisement

7/7
Severe%20Weather%20West%20Virginia
Severe Weather West Virginia | Photo: Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Greg Crist walks down Lookout Road in Hico, West Virginia as he looks over the damage from a storm that hit in the area the day before.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Atishi Slams EC Over Notice To Her; Himanta Asks Have Congress Hired Foreign Agency To Draft Manifesto