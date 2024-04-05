Severe Weather Brings Life To Standstill In Virginia | In Pics

A car is floats down a street on Wheeling Island as the Ohio River floods its banks in Wheeling, West Virginia following days of heavy rains in the region.
The Ohio River floods its banks in Wheeling, West Virginia following days of heavy rains in the region. The Wheeling Suspension Bridge can be seen in the background.
The Ohio River floods its banks on Wheeling Island in Wheeling, West Virginia following days of heavy rains in the region.
A person walks through the rain in Boston. An early spring nor'easter is hammered the Northeast with heavy snow, rain and high winds, with some northern areas expected to get up to two feet of snow. Around 670,000 homes and businesses were without power Thursday afternoon from West Virginia to Maine.
A water heater and other items were removed from the lower level of a home on Wheeling Island as the Ohio River floods its banks in Wheeling, West Virginia following days of heavy rains in the region.
Kay Persinger looks out over what was once her daughter's garage on Lookout Road in Hico, West Virginia. Persinger was tucked down in the corner of the garage when a storm hit the area the day before. Persinger survived the storm but suffered a gash on her left leg and fractured two toes.
The canopy of a gas station is strewn about the ground outside the Par Mar convenience store off Route 60 in Hico, West Virginia after a storm hit the area the night before.
Greg Crist walks down Lookout Road in Hico, West Virginia as he looks over the damage from a storm that hit in the area the day before.