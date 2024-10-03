Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations

December 2023

In December 2023, another lawsuit was filed by a woman, identified as Jane Doe, who accused Sean Combs, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and another man of sex trafficking and gang raping her in 2003 when she was 17. According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe claimed she was given "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol" before the assault and was left in so much pain that she could barely stand or remember how she got home.