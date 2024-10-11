International

Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, Florida faces widespread destruction with homes toppled, streets submerged, and families displaced. The aftermath reveals the storm's powerful impact, from damaged infrastructure to the personal hardships of those returning to find their lives upended.

Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A house lies toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida.

2/10
Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

The roof of the Tropicana Field is damaged the morning after Hurricane Milton hit the region in St. Petersburg, Florida.

3/10
Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Natasha Ducre surveys the kitchen of her devastated home, which lost most of its roof during the passage of Hurricane Milton, in Palmetto, Florida. Ducre, her husband, three children, and two grandkids rode out the storm in a government shelter and returned to find their home unlivable and much of their furniture and belongings destroyed by rainwater.

4/10
Photo: Kairat Kassymbekov via AP

This drone image provided by Kairat Kassymbekov shows flooding from Hurricane Milton in Tampa, Florida.

5/10
Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A truck drives down a flooded street in Siesta Key, Florida, following the passage of Hurricane Milton.

6/10
Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Small boats rests on a pier after they were unmoored during Hurricane Milton in Fort Myers, Florida.

7/10
Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A tree toppled by Hurricane Milton lies atop a stately home in Siesta Key, Florida.

8/10
Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton, alongside an empty lot where a home was swept away by Hurricane Helene, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida.

9/10
Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Siblings Saboria, 4, left, and Messiah Tyler, 3, nap in the backseat of a car after the roof was torn off the home where they lived with their mom, grandparents, an aunt and an uncle during the passage of Hurricane Milton, in Palmetto, Florida. The family of 7 rode out the storm in a government shelter, and returned home to find most of the roof gone and their furniture and belongings destroyed by rainwater.

10/10
Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Rain flood waters recede around the bay-front home which Christian Burke's father had built to be hurricane proof and where Burke rode out Hurricane Milton along with his wife and aunt, in Gulfport, Florida.

