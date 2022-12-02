Rishi Sunak Faced Racism In Childhood; Says ‘It Wouldn’t Happen Today’

The first Indian-origin UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday said that he had confronted racism in his childhood. While talking about the recent controversy erupted in the Royal house of the Great Britain when a stuff had been removed for her racially charged comment against a black woman, the UK PM said, “it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on it”.

However, he revealed that he experienced racism during his life. Pressing that such things don’t happen now in the UK, the first PM of colour said, “But what I'm pleased to say is that some of the things that I experienced when I was a kid and a young person, I don't think would happen today,” reports Sky News.

He also lauded the progress of the UK in tackling racism but said that the “job is never done”.

The conservative leader whose efforts to get elected brought in further debates on the UK’s propagated multiculturalism and its real consciousness on racism added, “Whenever we see it (racism), we must confront it. And it's right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future.”

His comments came in the backdrop of the recent incident of racism unearthed in the close coteries of Buckingham palace. Prince William’s godmother Susan Hussey was charged with hurling racial statement toward a black woman on November 29 during a reception. The 83 years’ old woman repeatedly asked a black British charity campaigner where she actually came from.

Black charity boss Ngozi Fulani when tweeted about her experience and termed it ‘violation’ during which she felt ‘trapped’, his majesty King Charles III removed Hussey from her duty as an aide to Queen Consort Camilla.

The revelation took the Twitter to storms. Dr. Shola Mos-Shghbamimu, the women rights’ activist and the author of ‘This is Why I Resist’ notes that this is not the beginning nor the end of racism within the palace.

In reference to princess Meghan Markle who earlier showed red flags on racism inside the palace Dr. Shola tweeted, “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told you of racism in Royal Family & household. But she was vilified, abused & violated for speaking the truth. Ngozi Fulani’s experience with Lady Susan Hussey wasn’t isolated, one off or a ‘bad apple’ at Buckingham Palace. You can’t reform this.”

However, Nigel Farage of GB News didn’t find any racist intention and tweeted, “I believe that Ngozi Fulani was looking for trouble. How is it a racist outrage to ask someone in African dress where they are from? This Royal story is not what it seems.”