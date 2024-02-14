Expressing gratitude, PM Modi thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday for his support and for granting the land for the construction of the Hindu temple. Modi emphasized that the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi symbolizes the President's strong affinity towards India and his vision for a prosperous future for the UAE.

Unveiling The BAPS Hindu Mandir

Spanning across 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is situated in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, along the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. Construction of the temple has been underway since 2019, with a remarkable absence of steel or concrete. Instead, traditional stone architecture has been employed in its construction.

The temple complex boasts seven pinnacles, symbolizing the seven emirates of the UAE, and includes facilities such as a visitors’ center, library, classroom, prayer room, community center, amphitheater, playground, garden, as well as books and gift shops, along with a food court.

The temple's construction involved contributions from various regions of India, including the renowned pink sandstone from Rajasthan and sacred waters from the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. More than 700 containers were used to transport the sandstone slabs from Rajasthan to Abu Dhabi for the temple's construction.

Furthermore, reactions from members of the Indian diaspora have been notable. One member expressed, "It's a great feeling because as human beings we need our spiritual side to be covered and temple for all reason is a symbol of spiritualism... So, it gives you a feeling of stability."