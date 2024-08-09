Photos: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Groups In UK Amid Riots

General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London.
Protesters demonstrate against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in London.
Protesters demonstrate against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in London.
A counter protester stands in front of police in Liverpool ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.
Counter protestors gather in Brentford, London ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.
An anti-racism protesters waves a Palestinian flag in Newcastle, England as anti-immigration groups plan to demonstrate at dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.
Counter protestors gather in Liverpool ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.
General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London.
A counter protestors holds a placard in front of boarded up windows in Liverpool ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.
Counter protestors face off with police in Walthamstow, London ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.
Police officers detain a person during an anti-immigration protest in Blackpool, England.
Counter protesters block a road in Liverpool ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.