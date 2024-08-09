International

Photos: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Groups In UK Amid Riots

Anti-Racism protesters gathered across the UK to counter planned far-right anti-immigration demonstrations, following a week of rioting fuelled by misinformation. The rival groups faced off in cities including London, Liverpool, and Newcastle.

Britain Unrest | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London.

2/12
Far-right anti-immigration protest in London
Far-right anti-immigration protest in London | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Protesters demonstrate against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in London.

3/12
Protesters demonstrate against far-right anti-immigration protest
Protesters demonstrate against far-right anti-immigration protest | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Protesters demonstrate against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in London.

4/12
Counter protests in Liverpool
Counter protests in Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

A counter protester stands in front of police in Liverpool ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.

5/12
Counter protestors gather in Brentford
Counter protestors gather in Brentford | Photo: PA via AP

Counter protestors gather in Brentford, London ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.

6/12
Anti-racism protesters waves a Palestinian flag in Newcastle
Anti-racism protesters waves a Palestinian flag in Newcastle | Photo: PA via AP

An anti-racism protesters waves a Palestinian flag in Newcastle, England as anti-immigration groups plan to demonstrate at dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.

7/12
Counter protestors in Liverpool
Counter protestors in Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Counter protestors gather in Liverpool ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.

8/12
General view of people gathering to protest in Walthamstow, London
General view of people gathering to protest in Walthamstow, London | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London.

9/12
A counter protestors holds a placard
A counter protestors holds a placard | Photo: AP/Jon Super

A counter protestors holds a placard in front of boarded up windows in Liverpool ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.

10/12
Counter protestors face off with police in Walthamstow
Counter protestors face off with police in Walthamstow | Photo: PA via AP

Counter protestors face off with police in Walthamstow, London ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.

11/12
Police officers detain an anti-immigration protester in Blackpool
Police officers detain an anti-immigration protester in Blackpool | Photo: PA via AP

Police officers detain a person during an anti-immigration protest in Blackpool, England.

12/12
Counter protesters block a road in Liverpool
Counter protesters block a road in Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Counter protesters block a road in Liverpool ahead of anti-immigration groups planning to target dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls.

