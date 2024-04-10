International

Peter Higgs, Man Behind Discovery Of 'The God Particle', Dies At 94

AP
Higgs won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work, alongside Francois Englert of Belgium. Photo: AP
Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs, who proposed the existence of the Higgs boson particle, which is also known as 'The God Particle' died at age 94, the University of Edinburgh said on Tuesday.

The university, where Higgs was emeritus professor, said he died Monday “peacefully at home following a short illness.”

Higgs predicted the existence of a new particle — the so-called Higgs boson — in 1964. Interestingly, the subatomic particles known as bosons are named after Indian Physicist Satyendra Nath Bose.

The Higgs boson is popularly known as the "the God Particle", a name which originated from Nobel Prize-winning physicist Leon Lederman's book on the particle which he titled the "Goddamn Particle" -- due to "frustration" over how difficult it was to detect, as per information available on the internet.

Higgs won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work, alongside Francois Englert of Belgium.

Edinburgh University Vice Chancellor Peter Mathieson said Higgs, who was born in the Scottish capital, was “a remarkable individual – a truly gifted scientist whose vision and imagination have enriched our knowledge of the world that surrounds us.”

“His pioneering work has motivated thousands of scientists, and his legacy will continue to inspire many more for generations to come,” Edinburgh University Vice Chancellor Peter Mathieson said.

(with inputs from the Associated Press)

