International

Palestinian Journalist Mohammed Salem Wins World Press Photo Of The Year | All Winners & Their Winning Clicks

World Press Photo have announced the global and regional winners for the year 2024. Palestinian journalist Mohammed Salem won World Photo Of The Year for his moving image of a Palestinian woman embracing the dead body of her five-year-old niece.

Advertisement

AP%20
World Press Photo Of The Year 2024 By Mohammed Salem Photo: AP
info_icon

World Press Photo has declared the global and regional winners for its 202 content. As per the official announcement, Palestinian journalist Mohammed Salem has won 'Photo Of The Year'

The winning photo shows a Palestinian woman Inas clutching the dead body of her five-year-old niece Saly, who was killed in an Israeli strike in the Khan Younis region of southern Gaza.

The jury awarded this the photo of the year award as it "evokes an emotional reflection in every viewer. Composed with care and respect, it offers at once a metaphorical and literal glimpse into unimaginable loss." Salem's photo was also the named the photo of the year for the Asia region.

Advertisement

A%20Palestinian%20Woman%20Embraces%20the%20Body%20of%20Her%20Niece
A Palestinian Woman Embraces the Body of Her Niece Photo: MOHAMMED SALEM
info_icon

World Press Photos 2024 - All Winners and Their Winning Clicks

Europe - Photo Of The Year (Single)

A%20Father%27s%20Pain%20By%20Adem%20Altan%20(AFP)
A Father's Pain By Adem Altan (AFP) World Press Photo
info_icon

In this image, Adem Altan from AFP captures Mesut Hançer holding the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who was killed in her during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey.

Africa - Photo Of The Year (Single)

Returning%20Home%20From%20War%20By%20Vincent%20Haiges
Returning Home From War By Vincent Haiges World Press Photo
info_icon

In this image, Vincent Haiges captures 24-year-old Kibrom Berhane greeting his mother for the first time since he joined the Tigray Defence Forces in Ethiopia. Kibom fought on the frontline in Amhara state and was wounded by a grenade. The grenade attack resulted in the man losing his leg a month before a November 2022 peace agreement.

Advertisement

South America - Photo Of The Year (Single)

Drought%20In%20The%20Amazon%20by%20Lalo%20de%20Almeida
Drought In The Amazon by Lalo de Almeida World Press Photo
info_icon

This image by Lalo de Almeida captures a fisherman as he walks across the dry bed of the Amazon River in Brazil. The image captures the intense drought of the Amazon basin.

North and Central America - Photo Of The Year (Single)

A%20Day%20In%20The%20Life%20Of%20A%20Quebec%20Fire%20Crew%20by%20Charles-Frederick%20Ouellet%20
A Day In The Life Of A Quebec Fire Crew by Charles-Frederick Ouellet World Press Photo
info_icon

This image by Charles-Frédérick Ouellet captures firefighter Theo Dagnuad during the massive forest fires in Quebec, Canada last year. The Canada forest fires burnt three times more land than the usual summer wildfires in the country do.

Southeast Asia and Oceania - Photo Of The Year (Single)

Fighting%2C%20Not%20Sinking%20by%20Eddie%20Jim%20
Fighting, Not Sinking by Eddie Jim World Press Photo
info_icon

This image by Eddie Jim captures Lotomau Fiafia (72), a community elder at Kioa Island, Fiji, as he stand with his grandson John at the point where he remembers the shoreline used to be. The image captures the impact of climate change which has resulted in rising sea levels and globally warm temperature.

World Press Photo 2024: Global Winners

Photo Story Of The Year 2024

Valim-babena
Valim-babena World Press Photo
info_icon

Lee-Ann Olwage and "Valim-babena" was awarded the Photo Story Of The Year. The photographs capture the story of Paul Rakotozandriny, ‘Dada Paul’ (91) who has lived with dementia for 11 years. Dada Paul is cared for by his daughter Fara Rafaraniriana.

Photo Long-Term Project Of The Year 2024

The%20Two%20Walls
The Two Walls World Press Photo
info_icon

Alejandro Cegara's 'The Two Walls' were awarded the long term project award. The long term photo project captures the strugle of Mexican immigrants as the find their way into the United States. Drawing from first hand experience, Cegarra documents the plight of deeply vulnerable migrant communities with respect and sensitivity.

Advertisement

Open Format Photo Of The Year 2024

War%20Is%20Personal
War Is Personal World Press Photo
info_icon

Julia Kochetova's project "weaves together photographic images with poetry, audio clips and music". The open format of the photos "serves to ground the stark realities of war in the photographer's subjective experiences".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Indian Medal Hope Murali Sreeshankar Ruled Out Of Paris Olympics
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured