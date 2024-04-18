World Press Photo has declared the global and regional winners for its 202 content. As per the official announcement, Palestinian journalist Mohammed Salem has won 'Photo Of The Year'
The winning photo shows a Palestinian woman Inas clutching the dead body of her five-year-old niece Saly, who was killed in an Israeli strike in the Khan Younis region of southern Gaza.
The jury awarded this the photo of the year award as it "evokes an emotional reflection in every viewer. Composed with care and respect, it offers at once a metaphorical and literal glimpse into unimaginable loss." Salem's photo was also the named the photo of the year for the Asia region.
World Press Photos 2024 - All Winners and Their Winning Clicks
Europe - Photo Of The Year (Single)
In this image, Adem Altan from AFP captures Mesut Hançer holding the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who was killed in her during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey.
Africa - Photo Of The Year (Single)
In this image, Vincent Haiges captures 24-year-old Kibrom Berhane greeting his mother for the first time since he joined the Tigray Defence Forces in Ethiopia. Kibom fought on the frontline in Amhara state and was wounded by a grenade. The grenade attack resulted in the man losing his leg a month before a November 2022 peace agreement.
South America - Photo Of The Year (Single)
This image by Lalo de Almeida captures a fisherman as he walks across the dry bed of the Amazon River in Brazil. The image captures the intense drought of the Amazon basin.
North and Central America - Photo Of The Year (Single)
This image by Charles-Frédérick Ouellet captures firefighter Theo Dagnuad during the massive forest fires in Quebec, Canada last year. The Canada forest fires burnt three times more land than the usual summer wildfires in the country do.
Southeast Asia and Oceania - Photo Of The Year (Single)
This image by Eddie Jim captures Lotomau Fiafia (72), a community elder at Kioa Island, Fiji, as he stand with his grandson John at the point where he remembers the shoreline used to be. The image captures the impact of climate change which has resulted in rising sea levels and globally warm temperature.
World Press Photo 2024: Global Winners
Photo Story Of The Year 2024
Lee-Ann Olwage and "Valim-babena" was awarded the Photo Story Of The Year. The photographs capture the story of Paul Rakotozandriny, ‘Dada Paul’ (91) who has lived with dementia for 11 years. Dada Paul is cared for by his daughter Fara Rafaraniriana.
Photo Long-Term Project Of The Year 2024
Alejandro Cegara's 'The Two Walls' were awarded the long term project award. The long term photo project captures the strugle of Mexican immigrants as the find their way into the United States. Drawing from first hand experience, Cegarra documents the plight of deeply vulnerable migrant communities with respect and sensitivity.
Open Format Photo Of The Year 2024
Julia Kochetova's project "weaves together photographic images with poetry, audio clips and music". The open format of the photos "serves to ground the stark realities of war in the photographer's subjective experiences".