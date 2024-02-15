Pakistan Coalition Govt: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif Possible Next PM, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari Likely To Be The Prez

Amid the state of confusion prevailing in Pakistan since the February 8 polls that produced a split mandate, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, is expected to become Pakistan's next prime minister while Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari is likely to announced the next president of the country.
This development took place as a part of the post-poll alliance of leading political parties PML-N and PPP to form a coalition government.
PML-N on Tuesday night nominated 72-year-old Shehbaz as the prime ministerial candidate instead of the party supremo and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif.
PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is likely to be Pakistan’s next president, a second term for him after his party agreed to ally with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a government at the Centre, according to media reports.
After the February 8 polls produced a split mandate, there has been no government in place in the country for almost a week now. With none of the major parties gaining a clear majority, Pakistan has been staring at a coalition government.