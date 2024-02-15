Pakistan Coalition Govt: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif Possible Next PM, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari Likely To Be The Prez

Amid the state of confusion prevailing in Pakistan since the February 8 polls that produced a split mandate, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, is expected to become Pakistan's next prime minister while Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari is likely to announced the next president of the country.

This development took place as a part of the post-poll alliance of leading political parties PML-N and PPP to form a coalition government.