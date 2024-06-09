International

Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death

With the onset of paralysis on April 29, the case was confirmed after six weeks on Saturday, instead of the usual three weeks taken for diagnosis, the report said, quoting an official at the Regional Reference Laboratory of the National Institute of Health (NIH)

| Representational Image
Polio vaccination Photo: | Representational Image
info_icon

Pakistan has confirmed the fifth polio case of the year, more than a fortnight after the victim's death, jolting the country's efforts to eradicate the crippling disease.

The victim, a two-year-old child from Balochistan's Quetta, died on May 22 before the confirmation of the poliovirus, the Dawn newspaper reported.

With the onset of paralysis on April 29, the case was confirmed after six weeks on Saturday, instead of the usual three weeks taken for diagnosis, the report said, quoting an official at the Regional Reference Laboratory of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the NIH, the child's legs were affected by the crippling disease initially. He was later shifted to Karachi, but his condition worsened as the disease spread to his arms. He passed away a few weeks later, the report said. The official said the child had not received a single dose of polio vaccine during routine immunisation. However, records show that he received five vaccine doses during supplementary immunisation activities. It was being investigated whether this was a case of vaccine refusal, the official said.

"The virus isolated from the samples belonging to the imported YB3A cluster of WPV1,” the official said.

The case was the fourth to be reported from the Balochistan province. According to the report, the poliovirus was also detected in the child's siblings and cousins.

The Prime Minister’s coordinator on National Health Services, Dr Malik Mukhtar Bharat, said the case served as a reminder that until Pakistan achieved polio eradication, no child would be completely safe from the crippling disease.

Muhammad Anwarul Haq, the new coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, said an investigation was underway to trace the source of the virus that led to the infection and identify potential gaps in vaccination coverage. He replaced Dr Shahzad Baig, who resigned earlier in the month.

On June 1, Pakistan reported its fourth polio case of the year. The victim was a 30-month-old child hailing from the Lakhi region of the Shikarpur district of the Sindh province. It was the first case to be reported from the Sindh province this year.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Fall Of Naveen Patnaik: 6 Reasons Behind BJP's Resounding Victory In Odisha
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Kicks Off; 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon
  3. Monsoon Reaches Mumbai 2 Days Early
  4. IMD Issues Orange Alert In Two Districts In Kerala
  5. Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Blackout’: 5 Reasons Why Vikrant Massey’s Comedy Thriller Should Be On Your Watch List
  2. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
  3. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  4. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  5. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Humble Uganda By 144 Runs In Guyana - In Pics
  2. India's Sanjivani Yadhav Bags Gold In 10,000m Event In Portland Track Festival
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  4. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
  5. UFC 2024: Puja Tomar Makes India Proud, Becomes First From The Country To Win
World News
  1. Seoul To Restart Anti-Pyongyang Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Retaliation Against Trash Balloons
  2. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  3. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  4. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  5. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Kicks Off; 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win