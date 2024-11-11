Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema informed that the violence began earlier in the week when Maccabi fans tore down a Palestinian flag from a building and destroyed a taxi. “Our commissioner described what happened on Thursday, Wednesday night, before everything erupted. But I want to make clear. We are [aware] in Amsterdam that there can be tensions. There are many demonstrations and protests … And, of course, they are related to the situation in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Israel and Palestine. But what happened [on Thursday] night is not a protest. It has nothing to do with protest or demonstration. It was crime,” Halsema said.