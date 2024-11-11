International

Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence

While authorities in the Netherlands have taken swift action to address the violence, the situation remains volatile, with the upcoming France-Israel match expected to be another flashpoint.

As tensions between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli supporters continue to rise across Europe, the police detained over 300 protesters in Amsterdam on Sunday for violating a citywide ban on demonstrations. These arrests follow violent clashes around a football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday when the police arrested 62 people and imposed heightened security measures across the city.

Thursday’s violence unfolded after the match at the Amsterdam Arena, where a group of young men, described by Amsterdam’s Mayor Femke Halsema as “boys on scooters,” launched “hit-and-run attacks” on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters. 

Those arrested are accused of public disorder, vandalism, and illegal possession of fireworks. Among 62 arrested, four including two minors, remain in custody, facing charges of using open violence during the riots. The attacks left five people seriously injured, while around 30 sustained injuries.

Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam - AP
Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam

BY Outlook Web Desk

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema informed that the violence began earlier in the week when Maccabi fans tore down a Palestinian flag from a building and destroyed a taxi.  “Our commissioner described what happened on Thursday, Wednesday night, before everything erupted. But I want to make clear. We are [aware] in Amsterdam that there can be tensions. There are many demonstrations and protests … And, of course, they are related to the situation in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Israel and Palestine. But what happened [on Thursday] night is not a protest. It has nothing to do with protest or demonstration. It was crime,” Halsema said.

Protests and Clashes in Amsterdam, 

A pro-Palestinian protest took place on Sunday in Amsterdam’s Dam Square. Despite a citywide ban on demonstrations, which had been in effect since Friday, more than 300 protesters gathered to voice their opposition to the violence in Gaza. Chants such as “Free Palestine” and “Amsterdam says no to genocide” echoed through the square. Police moved in swiftly, detaining 50 more individuals and removing the remaining demonstrators. 

While the protest was framed as a demonstration against the violence in Gaza, organizers expressed outrage over what they perceived as the “weaponization” of antisemitism to suppress Palestinian resistance. 

A statement from the protest organizers accused authorities of framing the unrest surrounding the Ajax-Maccabi match as a one-sided act of antisemitism, arguing that Palestinian voices were being silenced.

Emergency declared in Amsterdam

Amsterdam authorities and nearby Amstelveen declared a state of emergency, with heightened security and banning all protests. This comes amid a rising tide of antisemitic incidents across Europe, particularly in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. 

Police presence in Amsterdam has been bolstered, with riot vans positioned outside Jewish community centers and at key sites across Amsterdam. Police have been given additional powers to stop and search individuals in areas with heightened risk.

Since Israel’s military offensive in Gaza began in October 2023, many European cities have witnessed a surge in hate speech and violent acts directed at Jewish communities.

Outrage across Europe and international outcry

The aftermath of the attacks has sparked outrage across Europe as well as internationally. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the violence as “antisemitic” and “unacceptable,” while US President Joe Biden described the act as “despicable.” 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went further, comparing the attacks to Kristallnacht, the state-sanctioned pogrom against Jews in Nazi Germany in 1938.

Moreover, Israel’s National Security Council has issued a travel advisory to its citizens against attending cultural and sporting events in Europe. The council cited intelligence that pro-Palestinian and terrorist groups had issued calls to harm Israelis and Jews under the guise of protests, with specific warnings for cities like Brussels, Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

France-Israel soccer match amid rising tensions

French authorities are preparing for a high-security operation surrounding the upcoming France-Israel UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, November 14. Paris police have already announced the deployment of 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff to ensure safety around the Stade de France Stadium, where the match will be held. 

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that he will attend the match to show solidarity with Israel.“Sports should unite, not divide,” Macron said and asserted that acts of hate would not be tolerated in France.

Despite heightened security, Israel has urged Israeli fans to avoid attending the match due to fears of being targeted by hostile groups. The Israeli government has expressed concerns that the match could become a flashpoint for further violence following the events in Amsterdam.

