Murdered British Indian Teen's Family Accuse Police Of 'Ongoing Mismanagement'

The families of British Indian teenager Grace O’Malley Kumar and her friend Barnaby Webber, who were stabbed to death near their university in Nottingham last year, have accused the police of “ongoing mismanagement” in their handling of the case.

The Kumar and Webber families issued a joint statement, reported in the ‘Shropshire Star’, to say they won’t be silenced to ensure urgent changes are made at Nottinghamshire Police. An investigation found 11 members of the force’s staff viewed material relating to the case who did not have a legitimate reason to do so. Three faced disciplinary action but eight did not, instead being handed “performance interventions”.

“We will not be silenced. This behaviour must be addressed and urgent changes made as this must not happen again to other innocent families,” read a statement on behalf of the victims’ families sent to the PA news agency by Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby.

The “lengthy and detailed statement” was sent because it was of the “utmost importance that our serious concerns and ongoing mismanagement by the Nottingham Police are brought to light”, the families said. They also criticised the force for holding an off-the-record press briefing last week, where journalists were told they could not report the information discussed.

“We cannot find any fair or reasonable rationale as to why the police force has endeavored to shackle the media from reporting on their conduct or investigations,” the statement reads.

It comes a week after the UK government approached the Court of Appeal over the “unduly lenient” sentence imposed on a 32-year-old man guilty of the killings in June 2023. Valdo Calocane was sentenced to a mental health order to be detained in a high-security hospital following a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court over the stabbing spree in the central England city in June 2023.