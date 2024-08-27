International

Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines

The monkeypox outbreak has now spread to a total of 19 countries. With majority of the spread being in the African continent, milder cases outside the borders have also been confirmed.

19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines
As the World Health Organisation continues to work towards containing and preventing the spread of the Mpox virus, Africa has yet to get its first vaccine package.

WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mpox Outbreak: Which Countries Have Been Impacted?

As per the latest data from the African CDC, a total of 15 countries in the continent have reported Mpox cases. These are -

  1. Burundi

  2. Cameroon

  3. Central African Republic

  4. Democratic Republic of the Congo

  5. Ghana

  6. Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville)

  7. Ivory Coast

  8. Kenya

  9. Mozambique

  10. Nigeria

  11. Rwanda

  12. South Africa

  13. Uganda

  14. Gabon

  15. Liberia

Apart from these 15 countries, Sierra Leone and Malawi are testing their suspected cases of Mpox. Outside Africa, Mpox cases have been detected in four countries -

  • Pakistan

  • Thailand

  • Sweden

  • Philippines

Singapore and Malaysia are also monitoring suspected monkeypox cases.

Mpox declared a global health emergency
What Is MPox, Which Countries Has It Spread To And Is There A Vaccine? | FAQs Answered

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mpox Outbreak: Africa Yet To Recieve Vaccines

With a majority of Mpox cases in Africa, the continent is yet to receive vaccinations, especially the Democratic Republoc of Congo, which has been the worst-hit country.

Earlier on, African officials and DRC health officials stated that vaccinations were expected this week. However, the country has stated that it is unlikely DRC will receive vaccines.

Speaking to news agency Reuters, Cris Kacita, the head of the country’s response team, said it is unlikely DRC will receive vaccines this week as "there are still several processes to follow.”

Meanwhile, as Africa continues to wait, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the spread of Mpox can still be contained.

Taking to X, the WHO Chief announced the Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan "for comprehensive, coordinated action by all partners and affected Member States".

As far as vaccinations are concerned, the United States and Japan have vowed vaccine delivered and donations to Africa, Germany has also stated it will donate 100,000 doses to the DRC.

