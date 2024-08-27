Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines

Mpox Outbreak: Which Countries Have Been Impacted?

As per the latest data from the African CDC, a total of 15 countries in the continent have reported Mpox cases. These are -

Burundi Cameroon Central African Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Ghana Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) Ivory Coast Kenya Mozambique Nigeria Rwanda South Africa Uganda Gabon Liberia

Apart from these 15 countries, Sierra Leone and Malawi are testing their suspected cases of Mpox. Outside Africa, Mpox cases have been detected in four countries -

Pakistan

Thailand

Sweden

Philippines

Singapore and Malaysia are also monitoring suspected monkeypox cases.