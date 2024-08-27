Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines

The monkeypox outbreak has now spread to a total of 19 countries. With majority of the spread being in the African continent, milder cases outside the borders have also been confirmed.
As the World Health Organisation continues to work towards containing and preventing the spread of the Mpox virus, Africa has yet to get its first vaccine package.
Mpox Outbreak: Which Countries Have Been Impacted?
As per the latest data from the African CDC, a total of 15 countries in the continent have reported Mpox cases. These are -
Burundi
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ghana
Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville)
Ivory Coast
Kenya
Mozambique
Nigeria
Rwanda
South Africa
Uganda
Gabon
Liberia
Apart from these 15 countries, Sierra Leone and Malawi are testing their suspected cases of Mpox. Outside Africa, Mpox cases have been detected in four countries -
Pakistan
Thailand
Sweden
Philippines
Singapore and Malaysia are also monitoring suspected monkeypox cases.
Mpox Outbreak: Africa Yet To Recieve Vaccines
With a majority of Mpox cases in Africa, the continent is yet to receive vaccinations, especially the Democratic Republoc of Congo, which has been the worst-hit country.
Earlier on, African officials and DRC health officials stated that vaccinations were expected this week. However, the country has stated that it is unlikely DRC will receive vaccines.
Speaking to news agency Reuters, Cris Kacita, the head of the country’s response team, said it is unlikely DRC will receive vaccines this week as "there are still several processes to follow.”
Meanwhile, as Africa continues to wait, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the spread of Mpox can still be contained.
Taking to X, the WHO Chief announced the Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan "for comprehensive, coordinated action by all partners and affected Member States".
As far as vaccinations are concerned, the United States and Japan have vowed vaccine delivered and donations to Africa, Germany has also stated it will donate 100,000 doses to the DRC.