Modi And Biden Discuss Defence And Clean Energy

Indian officials are non-committal, as expected in such a delicate issue. “We are involved in a set of ongoing conversations. Insofar as the specific question of a peace proposal related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict is concerned, I think I had answered a similar question in the pre-visit briefing in New Delhi as well. I want to again underline that we are involved in a set of ongoing conversations with interlocutors on all sides. Obviously, people see value in India's engagement in these conversations, and we are able to talk to multiple interlocutors. This is not something that is going to have an outcome at the present stage because there is still quite a bit of work that remains to be done. As and when there is something in the nature of what you have suggested, we will come back to you, but at the moment, these are very important conversations that are ongoing with multiple people on all sides of this conflict.”