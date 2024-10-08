Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Pledges To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest Developments

Conflicts expand to Iran and Yemen

The conflict has not remained confined to Israel and Gaza. Iranian-backed groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthi militia from Yemen, have escalated their attacks in solidarity with Hamas. The Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile strike on central Israel, which was intercepted by Israeli defenses. This escalation raises fears of a wider regional conflict, particularly as Iran has reportedly fired missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israeli actions against its proxy leaders.