Middle East: Israel Continues To Brace For Iran Attack; US Submarine, Aircraft Carrier Deployed Amid Tensions

As Israel prepares for an Iranian attack, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched a fresh rocket barrage towards north Israel.

Israel Continues To Brace For Iran Attack; Hamas Agrees To Biden's Ceasefire Plan For Gaza
As tensions continue to brew in the Middle East, Israel continues to brace for an imminent attack from Iran. As Israel prepares for an Iranian attack, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched a fresh rocket barrage towards north Israel.

Meanwhile, Hamas has agreed to go back to the original ceasefire plan drafted by US President Joe Biden for the future of Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War Day 310

  • Over 75,000 Palestinians have once again been forced to flee Khan Younis in southern Gaza due to the Israeli military's evacuation orders. Palestinians have been ordered to move towards the al-Mawasi region as Israel continues to bombardment of the war-torn strip.

  • As per the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, around 1,8 percent of Gaza's population has been killed due to Israeli attacks and bombardment since October 7, 2023. The bureau further added that around 75 percent of the victims were under the age of 30 years.

  • The EU is considering sanctions against Israel after two more far-right ministers called for war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza. The call for sanctions comes from Josep Borrell, the regional bloc senior-most diplomat.

  • Hamas has stated that it wishes to return to the initial ceasefire agreement by US President Joe Biden. The Palestinian militant group has urged the mediator countries - US, Egypt and Qatar - to submit a plan to implement Biden's plan in Gaza instead of "holding more rounds of negotiations".

Israel Prepares For Iran Attack

Following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran has vowed to avenge his death and "punish" Israel for its crime. Since this warning, Israel has been bracing itself for an imminent Iranian attack and full-blown war in the Middle East.

As per the latest report, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant is expecting a major Iran attack in the next few days.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and told him Iranian military preparations suggest Tehran is getting ready for a large-scale attack.

As per a report by Axios, Israel's current assessment of the situation states that Tehran will launch its attack within days, most likely before the hostage talks resume on Thursday.

US To Deploy Submarine Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has announced that it will be deploying a guided missile submarine to the Middle East in view of the escalating tensions.

As per a statement from the Pentagon and its chief defence secretary Llyod Austin has also ordered the Abraham Lincoln strike group to accelerate its deployment to the region.

Hezbollah Launches Another Rocket Barrage

As per the Israel Defence Forces, around 30 projectiles were launched towards northern Israel on Sunday night. Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that it was targeting a military base.

There have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. The rocket barrage triggered rocket sirens across the northern Israeli cities of Nahariya and others.

