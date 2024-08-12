Middle East: Israel Continues To Brace For Iran Attack; US Submarine, Aircraft Carrier Deployed Amid Tensions

Israel-Hamas War Day 310

Over 75,000 Palestinians have once again been forced to flee Khan Younis in southern Gaza due to the Israeli military's evacuation orders. Palestinians have been ordered to move towards the al-Mawasi region as Israel continues to bombardment of the war-torn strip.

As per the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, around 1,8 percent of Gaza's population has been killed due to Israeli attacks and bombardment since October 7, 2023. The bureau further added that around 75 percent of the victims were under the age of 30 years.

The EU is considering sanctions against Israel after two more far-right ministers called for war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza. The call for sanctions comes from Josep Borrell, the regional bloc senior-most diplomat.