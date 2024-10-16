Hezbollah Vows To Increase Attacks On Israel

Day after a deadly strike claimed the lives of at least 22 people in northern Lebanon, Hezbollah vowed to expand its attacks on Israel. The militant group's acting leader Naim Kassem said that Hezbollah is focused on "hurting the enemy" and he signalled it would ramp up attacks further south in Israel, mentioning the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, which have already been targets of attacks.