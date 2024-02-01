‘I’m Sorry For Everything’: Meta CEO Zuckerberg To Families In Senate Hearing | Watch

International

Mark Zuckerberg apologised to the parents and families of children who had died of causes they say were related to social media.

Outlook Web Desk

February 1, 2024

(AP Photo) : Mark Zuckerberg apologises to parents at Senate child safety hearing
Mark Zuckerberg apologises to parents at Senate child safety hearing (AP Photo)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg did something uncommon in Wednesday’s congressional hearing on child safety online. He stood up, turned around, and apologised to the parents and families of children who had died of causes they say were related to social media.

"I’m sorry for everything you’ve all gone through," Zuckerberg said.

“Nobody should have to go through what your families have suffered. This is why we have invested so much and are going to continue industry-leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the types of things your families have suffered,” Zuckerberg said, turning to audience members holding up pictures of their loved ones. 

The families, affiliated with the group Parents for Safe Online Spaces, held framed photos of their deceased children, attributing their deaths to social media incidents, including bullying and posts that lead to suicide, overdoses from drugs obtained online, and asphyxiation from participating in the “blackout challenge.”

Senator Josh Hawley pressed Zuckerberg on whether Meta had compensated victims. Hawley stated, “There are families of victims here today,”Hawley said. “Have you apologised to the victims? Would you like to do so now? They’re here, you’re on national television. Would you like now to apologise to the victims who have been harmed. Would you like to apologise for what you’ve done to these good people?”

“You’ve done nothing to help them,”Hawley continued after the CEO’s apology. “You’ve done nothing to compensate them; you’ve done nothing to put it right. You could do so here today, and you should.”

The four-hour Senate hearing included questioning of not only Zuckerberg but also the heads of TikTok, Snap, X, and Discord. 

Lawmakers sought information on the measures these platforms take to protect children online in the context of ongoing legislative efforts to hold social media companies accountable for content on their platforms. 

The hearing provided a rare opportunity for senators to scrutinise tech executives and address concerns related to their actions and responsibilities.

