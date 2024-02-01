‘I’m Sorry For Everything’: Meta CEO Zuckerberg To Families In Senate Hearing | Watch

“Nobody should have to go through what your families have suffered. This is why we have invested so much and are going to continue industry-leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the types of things your families have suffered,” Zuckerberg said, turning to audience members holding up pictures of their loved ones.

The families, affiliated with the group Parents for Safe Online Spaces, held framed photos of their deceased children, attributing their deaths to social media incidents, including bullying and posts that lead to suicide, overdoses from drugs obtained online, and asphyxiation from participating in the “blackout challenge.”