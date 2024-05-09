Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?

Maldives is an important island nation in the Indian Ocean and is vital to India’s security interests. The Chinese are already in position on the island, having spread out since the Abdulla Yameen government turned its back on New Delhi. Yameen was defeated in the 2018 presidential elections and Ibrahim Solih of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) rolled back some of the earlier Chinese projects. But last year the MDP was defeated and Muizzu and the China lobby are in. In fact, Muizzu is paying an official visit to China from today, January 8-11 and will hold talks with President Xi Jinping. Earlier, New Delhi was the first port of call for any new president of the Maldives.