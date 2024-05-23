Macron Orders French Troops To Stay In New Caledonia 'As Long As Necessary' Amid Unrest, Protests

Amid the unrest and riots in New Caledonia, French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the country's police and troops will remain in the island territory for "as long as necessary".
Macron's visit to the Pacific island territory comes a week after unrest and protests in New Caledonia, which were triggered by the French government's plan to change electoral rules.
Under the president's orders, France has deployed over 3,000 soldiers in New Caledonia. These troops will stay in the territory as long as necessary or at least until the Paris Olympics begin on July 26.
During his visit, the French President also observed a minute of silence for the six people that were killed during the riots and protests. Macron further added that if the unrest ends and the roadblocks d barricades across the country are removed, France would consider lifting the emergency order.
Macron also met with pro-independence President of the Government of New Caledonia Louis Mapou and the President of Congress Roch Wamytan and stated that Paris wishes to restore calm and stability in the region "as quickly as possible".
"My wish, along with that of my ministers and the government, is to be alongside the people and see a return to peace, calm and security as soon as possible," stated Macron.
Mass protests broke out in New Caledonia last week after the French Parliament announced that it would allow French residents in the territory for 10 years or more to vote in the provincial elections.
As per the local residents, particularly the Indigenous Kanak community, who make up 40 percent of the islands' population, have stated that this decision would undermine the voice of the local residents and will also undermine the efforts to gain independence from France.
On May 16, France deployed various troops to the island territory, banned TikTok and imposed a state of emergency amid the unrest.