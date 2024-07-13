Israeli Attack Kills 71 In Southern Gaza Strip, 289 Wounded

An Israeli official has confirmed that Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, was the target of Saturday's Israeli strike, Associated Press reported.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, said Rafa Salama, another top Hamas official, was also targeted in the strike. The official did not have details on whether the two targets were killed.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas' Oct 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducted about 250.

