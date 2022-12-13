IS Claims Responsibility Of Attack On Kabul Hotel Catering To Chinese Visitors

Terror outfit, the Islamic state, has claimed responsibility for the attack that rocked a popular hotel in Afghanistan's Kabul catering to foreign visitors. According to reports, a loud explosion and gunfire were reported from Kabul's Shahr-e-new area, which is the capital's one of the main commercial areas.

Three armed men involved in the attack were reported to have been killed by security forces, putting an end to the arbitrary assassination attempt.

The group said two of its personnel "attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags," one of them targeting a party for Chinese guests and the other targeting the reception hall, reported AFP.

An IS statement said that one of the fighters started throwing hand grenades at Taliban officers while they tried to stop them. The other person started detonating bombs he had fixed on hotel doors and fired at people.

Kabul's Emergency Hospital, near the site, reported receiving 21 casualties, 18 injured and three dead on arrival, reported Reuters.

This is the latest blast in Taliban-run Afghanistan which has had a series of attacks in recent months. This runs afoul of Taliban's claims of ensuring and increasing security within Afghanistan.

The attack comes a day after China asked the Taliban regime to increase the security of the Chinese mission in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"Hotel housing Chinese nationals comes under attack in Kabul. Chinese ambassador in the Afghan capital had met Taliban leadership, asking him to pay attention to the security of the Chinese embassy. Attack on Chinese come, after the attack on Russian embassy, Pakistan top diplomat," reported journalist Siddhant Sibbal.