Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Indian EAM S.Jaishankar To Begin His Maiden Visit To Egypt As The Two Nations Cement 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

India and Egypt traditionally enjoy warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages and were founder-members of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Indian EAM S.Jaishankar
Indian EAM S.Jaishankar Source: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 6:48 pm

In his first bilateral trip to Egypt as the external affairs minister, S Jaishankar will begin a two-day visit to the African nation on Saturday to meet his counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Cairo and discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest between the two Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) founder-states.

"The external affairs minister's visit to Egypt will provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral and multilateral relations and to exchange views with the Egyptian leadership covering a whole range of issues of mutual interest," the MEA said. 
     
"The visit provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation and explore new initiatives in the bilateral partnership," it said in a statement.

Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community based in Egypt, including students, and address a gathering of Egyptian and Indian business community.

Trade

Egypt has been one of India's largest trading partners in Africa and the promotion of bilateral trade, commerce and investments will be one of the focus areas during the visit, it said.
     
India-Egypt bilateral trade touched a record high at USD 7.26 billion during the financial year 2021-22. Indian investment in Egypt exceeds USD 3.15 billion. 
Egypt has been invited as a 'guest country' during India's Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23.
     
Further, over 50 Indian companies are actively present in Egypt in a range of sectors like manufacturing, chemicals, energy, infrastructure and retail.

Traditional partners

India and Egypt traditionally enjoy warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages. The two nations boast of being home to rich ancient civilisations that grew along the banks of the rivers Nile and Indus. 'India by the Nile' is an annual cultural festival celebrated by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture in commemoration of the shared civilisational ties between the two countries.    
     
Both countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the two countries also partnered as founder-members of the Non-Aligned Movement and concluded a historic Friendship Treaty in 1955.

Egypt is a powerful state in the African continent and boosting bilateral relations can enable India to meaningfully expand its footprint in the region. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

EU Countries Turn To Africa In A Bid To Replace Russian Gas

World Is Not An 'Optimistic Picture' Now; India Can Play Stabilising, Bridging Role: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Issues With Leaders Of Ghana, Comoros And Nicaragua

Tags

International Egypt African Union Africa S Jaishankar Non-aligned Movement Indus Valley Civilization
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face