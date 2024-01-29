India Committed To Working Closely With Maldives Govt For Speedy Implementation Of Flagship Infra Project: High Commission

India on Monday said it is committed to working closely with the Government of Maldives for the speedy implementation of the Male to Thilafushi link project, the largest-ever infrastructure project in the island nation.

The Male to Thilafushi Link project, popularly known as the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), is a USD 530 million infrastructure project aimed at establishing a direct link between the capital city of the Maldives and Thilafushi, an island located in the South Indian Ocean.