International

In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut

Friday's airstrike by Israel that came as a retaliation to Hezbollah's rocket attack following the pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, apparently was the deadliest attack on a neighbourhood of Beirut since Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006. The airstrike did hit during rush hour, as people were leaving work and children heading home from school.