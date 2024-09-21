International

In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut

Friday's airstrike by Israel that came as a retaliation to Hezbollah's rocket attack following the pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, apparently was the deadliest attack on a neighbourhood of Beirut since Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006. The airstrike did hit during rush hour, as people were leaving work and children heading home from school.

Lebanon Mideast Tensions: People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

2/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: A woman checks the scene of a missile strike from her damaged house
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: A woman checks the scene of a missile strike from her damaged house | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

A woman checks the scene of a missile strike from her damaged house in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

3/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Residents and rescuers gather at the scene
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Residents and rescuers gather at the scene | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

Residents and rescuers gather at the scene of a missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

4/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Israel missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Israel missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

Residents and rescuers gather at the scene of a missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

5/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Israeli missile strike in Beirut
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Israeli missile strike in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Rescuers work at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

6/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Lebanese soldiers secure the area
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Lebanese soldiers secure the area | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

Lebanese soldiers secure the area a day after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut's southern suburbs.

7/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Rescuers work at the scene of missile strike
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Rescuers work at the scene of missile strike | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Rescuers work at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

8/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: People gather near a damaged building in Beirut
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: People gather near a damaged building in Beirut | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

People gather near a damaged building at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

9/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Rescuers work after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Rescuers work after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Rescuers work at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

10/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: A damaged car at the scene of a missile strike
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: A damaged car at the scene of a missile strike | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

People stand on top of a damaged car at the scene of a missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

11/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Smoke rises from Israeli shelling in Marjayoun
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Smoke rises from Israeli shelling in Marjayoun | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

Smoke rises from Israeli shelling, seen from the southern Lebanese town of Marjayoun.

12/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: A man uses his phone to document Israeli shelling
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: A man uses his phone to document Israeli shelling | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

A man uses his phone to document Israeli shelling as smoke rises in the background, seen from the southern Lebanese town of Marjayoun.

13/13
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Damaged cars at the site of Fridays Israeli strike
Lebanon Mideast Tensions: Damaged cars at the site of Friday's Israeli strike | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

Damaged cars at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant, Bowlers Set India On Course To Victory - In Pics
  3. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024: Ticket Prices Unchanged For 3rd Test At Wankhede; MCA Announces Initiatives
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Sets Field For Bangladesh While Batting For India - Funny Reactions
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray Help The Red Miners In Third Straight Win
  2. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC, FCG Eyeing First Win Of Season
  3. Manchester City Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs AFC
  4. Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, La Liga: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online
  5. Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Hails 'Big Influence' Victor Boniface
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  2. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  4. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  2. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  3. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
  4. Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions
  5. 'Make Kejriwal CM Again..': Atishi's Request To Delhi People After Becoming Chief Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  2. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  3. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch