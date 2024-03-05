International

In Pics | German Train Drivers' Union Calls Another Strike Over Working Hours

The German train drivers' union, known as the Gewerkschaft Deutscher Lokomotivführer (GDL), has declared yet another strike set to commence on Thursday. The primary objective of the strike is to push for a reduction in the weekly working hours of its members, all while maintaining their full pay. This move is aimed at mitigating the effects of soaring inflation and addressing the prevalent staff shortages within Europe's largest economy.

March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Germany Rail Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Rails are pictured outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany. German train drivers union GDL announced another strike starting on Thursday.

Germany Rail Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
The airport train station is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Rail Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Trains are parked outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Rail Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Trains are parked outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Rail Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
A railway worker walks past a parked train outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Rail Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Cables hang over the rails outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Rail Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
The airport train station is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Rail Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Cables hang over the rails outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

