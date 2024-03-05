International

In Pics | German Train Drivers' Union Calls Another Strike Over Working Hours

The German train drivers' union, known as the Gewerkschaft Deutscher Lokomotivführer (GDL), has declared yet another strike set to commence on Thursday. The primary objective of the strike is to push for a reduction in the weekly working hours of its members, all while maintaining their full pay. This move is aimed at mitigating the effects of soaring inflation and addressing the prevalent staff shortages within Europe's largest economy.