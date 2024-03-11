International

In Photos: Mexico Fireworks Festival

The celebration, now its 35th year, pays homage to the patron saint of the poor and sick, St. John of God, who the fireworks' producers view as a protective figure.

March 11, 2024
Mexico Fireworks Festival | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte

People dance around a giant paper-mache bull stuffed with fireworks as roman candles and bottle rockets shower them with sparks, during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.

Mexico Fireworks Festival | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
Residents push a giant paper-mache "torito" or bull stuffed with fireworks during a nighttime lighting of bull-shaped figures as part of the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.

Mexico Fireworks Festival | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
People dance near a giant paper-mache bull stuffed with fireworks as roman candles and bottle rockets shower them with sparks, during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.

Mexico Fireworks Festival | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
A resident pulls a giant paper-mache "torito" or bull stuffed with fireworks during a nighttime lighting of the bull-shaped figures as part of the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.

Mexico Fireworks Festival | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
People dance and dodge a giant paper-mache bull stuffed with fireworks as roman candles and bottle rockets shower them with sparks, during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.

Mexico Fireworks Festival | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
Residents attend the nighttime lighting of giant paper-mache "toritos" or bulls stuffed with fireworks during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.

Mexico Fireworks Festival | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
Residents attend the nighttime lighting of giant paper-mache "toritos" or bulls stuffed with fireworks during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.

Mexico Fireworks Festival | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
People dance before a giant paper-mache bull stuffed with fireworks as roman candles and bottle rockets shower them with sparks, during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.

Mexico

