In Photos: Mexico Fireworks Festival

People dance around a giant paper-mache bull stuffed with fireworks as roman candles and bottle rockets shower them with sparks, during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.
Residents push a giant paper-mache "torito" or bull stuffed with fireworks during a nighttime lighting of bull-shaped figures as part of the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.
People dance near a giant paper-mache bull stuffed with fireworks as roman candles and bottle rockets shower them with sparks, during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.
Advertisement
A resident pulls a giant paper-mache "torito" or bull stuffed with fireworks during a nighttime lighting of the bull-shaped figures as part of the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.
People dance and dodge a giant paper-mache bull stuffed with fireworks as roman candles and bottle rockets shower them with sparks, during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.
Advertisement
Residents attend the nighttime lighting of giant paper-mache "toritos" or bulls stuffed with fireworks during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.
Advertisement
Residents attend the nighttime lighting of giant paper-mache "toritos" or bulls stuffed with fireworks during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.
Advertisement
People dance before a giant paper-mache bull stuffed with fireworks as roman candles and bottle rockets shower them with sparks, during the annual festival honoring Saint John of God, in Tultepec, Mexico.