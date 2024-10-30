International

In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province

Hurricane Oscar made landfall near the city of Baracoa in eastern Cuba on Sunday amid an island-wide power cut which left around 10 million Cubans in the dark. At least six people have died as a result of the hurricane, the country's president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has confirmed. It affected the province of Guantánamo the most with over 1,000 homes damaged by heavy rains and strong winds.