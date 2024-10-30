In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province

A man carries a chair near a river a week after Hurricane Oscar hit the town of Imiar in Guantanamo province, Cuba.
A mattress and personal belongings sit out on a street a week after Hurricane Oscar hit the town of Imiar in Guantanamo province, Cuba.
People dry clothes a week after Hurricane Oscar hit the town of Imiar in Guantanamo province, Cuba.
People try to remove mud from a street a week after Hurricane Oscar hit the town of Imiar in Guantanamo province, Cuba.
People cross a bridge a week after Hurricane Oscar hit the town of Imiar in Guantanamo province, Cuba.
A woman and a dog lounge next to a mattress and other possessions left outside, a week after Hurricane Oscar hit the town of Imiar in Guantanamo province, Cuba.
A child stands next to a mattress and other belongings on the street a week after Hurricane Oscar hit the town of Imiar in Guantanamo province, Cuba.