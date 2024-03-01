International

In Photos: Bangladesh Building Fire

A massive fire broke out in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka. Bangladesh's health minister said that it has killed several people and injured dozens of others.

March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Bangladesh Fire Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu

Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

1/8
Bangladesh Fire
Bangladesh Fire Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Firefighters rescue a woman from a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

2/8
Bangladesh Fire
Bangladesh Fire Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Locals help firefighters to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

3/8
Bangladesh Fire
Bangladesh Fire Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Family members of a victim in a fire that broke out at a commercial complex react in a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

4/8
Bangladesh Fire
Bangladesh Fire Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
People watch as firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

5/8
Bangladesh Fire
Bangladesh Fire Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Family members of a person stuck at a commercial complex reacts as firefighters try to rescue them from a fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

6/8
Bangladesh Fire
Bangladesh Fire Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

7/8
Bangladesh Fire
Bangladesh Fire Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
A firefighter carries a body of a victim from a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

8/8
Bangladesh Fire
Bangladesh Fire Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Family members of a victim of a fire that broke out at a commercial complex wait outside a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Fire

PHOTOS
