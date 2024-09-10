Women and girls wait in a corridor in the district hospital of Shindand, a district among those most affected by the two decades of war, located in the province of Herat, Western Afghanistan, May 30, 2023.
Woman in a burqa walking past a wall with different sorts of landmines and other weapons drawn on it in Kabul.
Demonstrators in support of women of Afghanistan hold a banner during the march of the International Women's Day on March 08, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Women, many of them widows, queue to receive food aid from Care International, in Kabul. Afghanistan.
A woman steps onto a bus leading her to a camp set up for returnees who have been deported or coerced into leaving Pakistan, at the Torkham border crossing in Nangarhar province, Eastern Afghanistan, on November 9, 2023. In 2021, over 600,000 Afghanis fled to Pakistan after the Taliban takeover and in November 2023, Pakistan coerced many of these Afghan refugees to return, saying the deportation drive was long overdue.
Protesters demonstrate outside the Foreign Ministry against the Taliban two years since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan on August 15, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
Protest in Piazza Esquilino organised by Afghan community and Nawroz Association to protest against the violation of women's rights and against the genocide of the Hazara people in Afghanistan.
Three women in colorful burkas with covered faces walk down a street, their crisp modern slacks and Western style high heel shoes peeking out from underneath, in Kabul, Afghanistan, in November 1973.
In a school for refugee children decades before the Taliban rule.
Female workers join the men on a march in Kabul in July 1979.
Female students at the Polytechnical University in Kabul before the Taliban days.