A woman steps onto a bus leading her to a camp set up for returnees who have been deported or coerced into leaving Pakistan, at the Torkham border crossing in Nangarhar province, Eastern Afghanistan, on November 9, 2023. In 2021, over 600,000 Afghanis fled to Pakistan after the Taliban takeover and in November 2023, Pakistan coerced many of these Afghan refugees to return, saying the deportation drive was long overdue.