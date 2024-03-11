International

In Photo: Haiti Scarcity

Unrelenting gang attacks in Haiti have paralyzed the country and left it with dwindling supplies of basic goods. Worsening the situation is this week's closure of Port-au-Prince's main seaport. The move left stranded scores of containers filled with critical items like food and medical supplies in a country where U.N. officials say half the population does not have enough to eat and 1.4 million are starving.

March 11, 2024
Haiti Scarcity | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph, FILE

Haiti Scarcity | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph, File
A youth walks by charred cars outside a police station set on fire by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti Scarcity | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph, File
Street vendors run during clashes between police and gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Scarcity | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
A woman cooks at shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The violence as anti-government gangs battle police in the streets has crippled Haiti’s economy and made it extremely difficult for many of the country's most vulnerable to feed themselves.

Haiti Scarcity | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph, File
Residents flee their homes during clashes between police and gang member at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Scarcity | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph, File
Workers put down a fire set at an office of Haiti's power company during a protest to demand the resignation of the Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Scarcity | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph, File
Pedestrians run past an armored police car in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti Scarcity | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph, File
A man pushes a cart past the body of a man shot by unidentified assailants in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti

