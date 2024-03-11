In Photo: Haiti Scarcity

Pedestrians run for cover after hearing gunshots in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Unrelenting gang attacks in Haiti have paralyzed the country and left it with dwindling supplies of basic goods. Worsening the situation is this week's closure of Port-au-Prince's main seaport. The move left stranded scores of containers filled with critical items like food and medical supplies in a country where U.N. officials say half the population does not have enough to eat and 1.4 million are starving.
A youth walks by charred cars outside a police station set on fire by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Street vendors run during clashes between police and gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A woman cooks at shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The violence as anti-government gangs battle police in the streets has crippled Haiti’s economy and made it extremely difficult for many of the country's most vulnerable to feed themselves.
Residents flee their homes during clashes between police and gang member at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Workers put down a fire set at an office of Haiti's power company during a protest to demand the resignation of the Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Pedestrians run past an armored police car in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A man pushes a cart past the body of a man shot by unidentified assailants in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti.