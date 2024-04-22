International

In Haiti's Port-au-Prince, Survival Now A Daily Challenge As Locals Find Ways To Protect Themselves From Gangs

Survival has become a daily challenge for residents of Haiti's Port-au-Prince, with Haitians constantly finding ways to evade danger amid the overwhelming presence of gangs and the absence of effective governmental intervention. From erecting metal barricades, speeding past gang-controlled zones, or hoarding essential supplies like water, food, money, and medication, the scarcity of which intensified after the closure of the main international airport in March, residents have been resorting to various tactics for safety. Moreover, the country's primary seaport struggles under the grip of roaming gangs, exacerbating the overall sense of paralysis and insecurity.