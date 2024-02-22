Imran Khan's Party-Backed Winning Independent Candidates Join Rightwing Sunni Ittehad Council

Winning independent candidates backed by jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party have officially joined the rightwing Sunni Ittehad Council, a media report said on Thursday.

The 71-year-old former-cricketer-turned-politician's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party could not directly take part in elections due to the non-allotment of its iconic electoral symbol - the cricket bat.

To receive its share of reserved seats for women and minorities by using the platform of other like-minded parties, the PTI party on Monday made a "formal agreement" to join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) - an alliance of Islamic political and religious parties in the Muslim-majority country which represents followers of the school of Sunni Islam.