Imran Khan Asks Pak Army Chief To Apologise To Him For His 'Illegal' Abduction

He further said an artificial set-up has been imposed on the people in the country. "This government has absolutely no authority. An unconstitutional institution like SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council, an initiative of the army) has been imposed on Pakistan and no one dares to question it. It was established with the sole purpose of bringing investments, while the Pakistan Business Council has openly stated that investors are withdrawing their investments instead of investing into the country. "On the one hand, the nation was misled with the false hopes of the agricultural revolution and on the other hand, wheat importation to embezzle billions of rupees, has devastated the wheat farmer economically," he added.