International

Hurricane Beryl: Barbados Sees Flooded Streets & Damaged Vessels | In Pics

Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall on the Caribbean island of Carriacou on Monday, grew to a Category 5 strength on Tuesday as it moved across islands in the southeastern Caribbean. The storm brought significant damage to vessels, tearing off doors, windows and roofs from homes throughout the region. Authorities have been engaged in assessing the situation and making required arrangements for the same.