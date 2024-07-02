International

Hurricane Beryl: Barbados Sees Flooded Streets & Damaged Vessels | In Pics

Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall on the Caribbean island of Carriacou on Monday, grew to a Category 5 strength on Tuesday as it moved across islands in the southeastern Caribbean. The storm brought significant damage to vessels, tearing off doors, windows and roofs from homes throughout the region. Authorities have been engaged in assessing the situation and making required arrangements for the same.

Damaged vessels after Hurricane Beryl | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

A fisherman looks at fishing vessels damaged by Hurricane Beryl at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados.

Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Fisherman Hamilton Cosmos looks at vessels damaged by Hurricane Beryl at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados.

Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Waves batter palm trees as Hurricane Beryl passes through Hastings, Barbados.

flooded street in Hastings
flooded street in Hastings | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Hurricane Beryl floods a street in Hastings, Barbados.

Street cleaning after Hurricane Beryl
Street cleaning after Hurricane Beryl | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

A Barbados Defence Force member cleans up a street after Hurricane Beryl passed through Oistins, Barbados.

Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

A boat is moored as Hurricane Beryl passes through Oistins, Barbados.

Fishermen pull a damaged boat
Fishermen pull a damaged boat | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Fishermen pull a boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl back to the dock at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados.

View of damaged vessels
View of damaged vessels | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Fishing vessels lie damaged after Hurricane Beryl passed through the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados.

Carlisle Bay in Bridgetown
Carlisle Bay in Bridgetown | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Hurricane Beryl's winds batter Carlisle Bay in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Boats lie capsized in a flooded street
Boats lie capsized in a flooded street | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Boats lie capsized in a flooded street after Hurricane Beryl passed through St. Lawrence, Barbados.

