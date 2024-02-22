International

Greek Beekeepers Swarm Athens, Lighting Up Parliament With Flares, Waving Flags, And Shouting Slogans In Protest

Beekeepers swarm central Athens, Greece, protesting in Syntagma Square with demands, including an end to labeling imported honey as Greek.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 22, 2024

Beekeepers demonstration in Greece | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

A beekeeper holds a flare in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece. Beekeepers from around the country rallied in Syntagma Square with demands including the end of naming imported honey, Greek.

1/7
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A beekeeper uses a smoker in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.

2/7
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A beekeeper holds a black flag in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.

Advertisement
3/7
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Beekeepers on a tractor, shout slogans during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.

Advertisement
4/7
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A beekeeper stands on bee hives to address the crowd, in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.

Advertisement
5/7
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Beekeeping smokers sit in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.

Advertisement
6/7
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Beekeepers unload empty bee hives during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.

7/7
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece
Beekeepers demonstration in Greece | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Beekeepers rally in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement