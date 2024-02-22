Greek Beekeepers Swarm Athens, Lighting Up Parliament With Flares, Waving Flags, And Shouting Slogans In Protest

A beekeeper holds a flare in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece. Beekeepers from around the country rallied in Syntagma Square with demands including the end of naming imported honey, Greek.
A beekeeper uses a smoker in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.
A beekeeper holds a black flag in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.
Beekeepers on a tractor, shout slogans during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.
A beekeeper stands on bee hives to address the crowd, in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.
Beekeeping smokers sit in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.
Beekeepers unload empty bee hives during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.
Beekeepers rally in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens, Greece.