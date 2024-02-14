International

Glimpses Of Spain’s Momotxorro Carnival

During Spain’s Momotxorros carnival, characters who seem to have been resurrected from a prehistoric ritual, come out onto the streets wearing horns and hiding their faces under headscarves, and dressed in a white sheet stained with blood.

February 14, 2024

Spain Momotxorro Carnival | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Momotxorros take part in the carnival wearing typical carnival costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.

Spain Momotxorro Carnival | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Momotxorros dance around the bonfire as they take part in the carnival wearing typical carnival costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.

Spain Momotxorro Carnival | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Momotxorros pose for a photo ahead to take part in the carnival wearing typical carnival costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.

Spain Momotxorro Carnival | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Momotxorros take part in the carnival wearing typical carnival costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.

Spain Momotxorro Carnival | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Momotxorro plays a horn as people take part in the carnival wearing typical carnival costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.

Spain Momotxorro Carnival | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Momotxorros arrive to take part in the carnival wearing typical costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.

Spain Momotxorro Carnival | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Momotxorro costumes are displayed for the Traditional Carnivaln in Alsasua, northern Spain.

