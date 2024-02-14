Glimpses Of Spain’s Momotxorro Carnival

Momotxorros take part in the carnival wearing typical carnival costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.
Momotxorros dance around the bonfire as they take part in the carnival wearing typical carnival costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.
Momotxorros pose for a photo ahead to take part in the carnival wearing typical carnival costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.
Momotxorro plays a horn as people take part in the carnival wearing typical carnival costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.
Momotxorros arrive to take part in the carnival wearing typical costumes in Alsasua, northern Spain.
Momotxorro costumes are displayed for the Traditional Carnivaln in Alsasua, northern Spain.