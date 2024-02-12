Five-Year-Old Among Two Injured In Shooting Reported At Texas Church, Woman Shooter Killed

In a post on X late in the afternoon, Lakewood Church said there was an active shooter situation that included shots being fired and law enforcement arriving on the scene.

The woman -- in her early 30s and wearing a long trench coat, holding a long rifle and a backpack -- entered the church, accompanied by a boy, believed to be about five years old, and started shooting, Finner said.

Two off-duty law enforcement officers who were at the church when the shots were fired at 1.50 pm opened fire and killed the woman, he added.

The woman's identity has not yet been revealed.