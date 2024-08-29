International

Fighting Sexual Temptation? Play Badminton: Hong Kong's Guidelines For Schoolchildren

The materials also include a form called 'My Commitment' which aims to get 'young lovers' to attest that they will exercise 'self-discipline, self-control, and resistance to pornography'.

Hong Kong's authorities have sparked debate with new sex education guidelines that suggest young people should focus on studying or hobbies, such as badminton, to avoid premarital sex and other intimate activities.

The guidelines, released last week by the Education Bureau, include a module titled "Adolescents and Intimate Relationships" for Secondary Year 3 students. The module suggests that teenagers who want to have sex with each other could "go out to play badminton together" instead.

The materials also include a form called "My Commitment" which aims to get "young lovers" to attest that they will exercise "self-discipline, self-control, and resistance to pornography".

Critics say the guidelines are irresponsible. Professor Diana Kwok, of the Education University of Hong Kong, told the South China Morning Post that the authorities should not emphasise controlling sexual development, but instead teach young people how to face or understand it.

The Education Bureau defended the curriculum, saying its prime objective was to help 12- to 14-year-olds "cope with the various physiological and psychological consequences of premarital sex". The curriculum was developed by academics from local universities and piloted in high schools before being reviewed by teachers and school social workers.

“The curriculum module should be read as a whole and within context,” it said.

“It is normal for people to have sexual fantasies and desires, but we must recognize that we are the masters of our desires and should think twice before acting, and control our desires instead of being controlled by them,” the sex ed document says.

It also recommends exercise and other activities that “draw attention away from undesirable activities,” and warns students to dress appropriately and avoid wearing “sexy clothing” that could lead to “visual stimulation.”

