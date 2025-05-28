International

Families Wait In Agony As Hostage Crisis In Gaza Deepens Amid Renewed Conflict

The hostage crisis in Gaza has intensified as Israel's military operations resume, leaving families of captives in a state of heightened distress. With over 58 individuals still held by Hamas, including children and the elderly, the prospect of their safe return grows increasingly uncertain. The ceasefire has collapsed, and renewed airstrikes have escalated fears that the hostages may become casualties of the ongoing conflict, while their families wait for them.