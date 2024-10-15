Europa Clipper: NASA's Dive Into The Ocean Of Jupiter's Moon | Things To Know

Europa Clipper is NASA’s maiden spacecraft which is designed to study the massive ocean hidden beneath the ice sheet. The spacecraft particularly aims to ascertain whether the moon could be habitable for life as we know it. As per reports, the moon’s ocean is expected to contain twice as much liquid water as Earth’s oceans.

According to Jenny Kampmeier, a science systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, “This is the start of our journey of discovery. Everything we’re going to learn from Europa, it’s just amazing. All scientific disciplines can really gain something from this, and it’s going to change our understanding of our place in the universe if this is a world that could support life."