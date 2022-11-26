Elon Musk To Back Donald Trump's Rival In 2024 US Elections After Restoring Trump's Banned Twitter Account

Twitter's 'Chief Twit' and billionaire Elon Musk hinted at backing up former US President Donald Trump's opposition in the upcoming elections. Musk said that he would back Florida governor Ron DeSantis of the Republican Party if he contested the 2024 US presidential elections.

DeSantis might be contesting against Donald Trump in the upcoming elections.

Responding to a tweet, where a user asked, “Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?” Musk said, "Yes".





Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far."





Elon Musk lifted the ban on Donald Trump's Twitter account after conducting an online poll where a narrow majority of voters supported the move.

Talking about the same, Musk said, "I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America."





Last week, Trump officially confirmed that he would be running for the 2024 US Elections. He launched his third bid for presidency amid legal probes, blame for GOP's underwhelming midterm results.