Donald Trump Assails Judge And His Daughter After Gag Order In New York Hush-Money Criminal Case

“So, let me get this straight," Trump wrote on Truth Social, "the Judge's daughter is allowed to post pictures of her dream' of putting me in jail, the Manhattan DA is able to say whatever lies about me he wants, the Judge can violate our Laws and Constitution at every turn, but I am not allowed to talk about the attacks against me, and the Lunatics trying to destroy my life and prevent me from winning the 2024 Presidential Election, which I am dominating?”