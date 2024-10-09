Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained

Shortly after, a weaker tremor was reported in Israel, fueling widespread speculation online. Many social media users quickly linked the seismic activity to a potential covert nuclear test by Iran, citing the ongoing tensions between the two nations. One user on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Iran has gone nuclear since last night. They used the test bombs 10 km below the surface near Semnan to ensure minimum radiation exposure and it resulted in a 4.6 scale earthquake which was recorded by seismographs.”