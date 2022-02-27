Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Control Centers To Assist In Operation Ganga For Evacuation Of Indian Nationals From Ukraine

Here comes a list of 24x7 control centers that have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

Control Centers To Assist In Operation Ganga For Evacuation Of Indian Nationals From Ukraine
Operation Ganga: Indians being evacuated from Ukraine Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 10:13 pm

The following 24x7 Control Centres have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic:

List of control centersList of control centers
  •  A dedicated Twitter Account OpGanga Helpline has been set up to assist Operation Ganga: @opganga
  • In addition, the Control Room in the Ministry of External Affairs continues to function on 24x7 basis as follows:

1800118797 (Toll free)
+91 1123012113
+91 1123014104
+91 1123017905

+91 11 23088124 (Fax)

Related stories

IMA Requests PM Modi To Prioritise Return Of Medical Students Stranded in Ukraine

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Source- Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Tags

International Control Centers Operation Ganga Ukrain Crisis Evacuation Ukraine 24*7 Control Center Evacuation Of Indians Stranded Indians
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes