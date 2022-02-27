Control Centers To Assist In Operation Ganga For Evacuation Of Indian Nationals From Ukraine

The following 24x7 Control Centres have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic:
- A dedicated Twitter Account OpGanga Helpline has been set up to assist Operation Ganga: @opganga
- In addition, the Control Room in the Ministry of External Affairs continues to function on 24x7 basis as follows:
1800118797 (Toll free)
+91 1123012113
+91 1123014104
+91 1123017905
+91 11 23088124 (Fax)
Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in
Source- Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)