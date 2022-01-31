Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is "feeling fine" and will continue working remotely.

Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 9:19 pm

Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is "feeling fine" and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to "please get vaccinated and get boosted". Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

International Justin Trudeau Canada COVID-19 Booster Dose
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Boris Johnson Says Sorry After 'Party Gate' Report Released

Boris Johnson Says Sorry After 'Party Gate' Report Released

News Alert | Justin Trudeau Tests Positive For Covid

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

India, Russia Agree To Deepen Cooperation At United Nations

Wheels Of Freedom

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History