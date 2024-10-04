International

British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing ongoing criticism over freebies he has received since taking office, totalling £107,145. Despite repaying over £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality, the opposition Conservative party has accused him of hypocrisy and a lack of transparency.

Starmer defended the gifts, citing security concerns for attending public events, and announced plans to improve transparency in hospitality. Photo: AP
The controversy over gifts received by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues to make headlines, giving the opposition Conservative Party plenty of ammunition. Despite paying back over £6,000 ($8,000 or Rs 6.62 lakh) worth of gifts and hospitality since taking office at 10 Downing Street, Starmer's opponents have been relentless. They argue that he hasn't been fully transparent, particularly in light of his earlier pledges to "clean up politics."

What’s fueling this row further is the revelation that Starmer has received a total of £107,145 ($140,515 or Rs 1.17 crore) in gifts, benefits, and hospitality since 2019. While these gifts are legal, critics say they have damaged his reputation, with some accusing him of hypocrisy.

The Breakdown: What Starmer Received

Clothing Donations from Labour Supporters

Clothing Donations Starmer has received £16,000 (Rs 18 lakh) worth of clothing from Lord Alli, a key Labour supporter and former head of the online fashion giant Asos. Additionally, Starmer’s wife, Victoria, has received £5,000 (Rs 5.5 lakh) worth of personal shopping and clothing alteration services from Alli. Starmer also accepted multiple pairs of glasses worth £2,485 (Rs 2.73 lakh) from the Labour donor.

Concert Tickets and VIP Experiences

Concert Tickets Starmer has attended several high-profile concerts thanks to donations from various groups. These include four VIP tickets worth £4,000 (Rs 4.4 lakh) to Taylor Swift's concert at Wembley, given by the Football Association Premier League, and four Coldplay concert tickets worth £698 (Rs 77,000). He also enjoyed four Adele concert tickets worth £479 (Rs 52,000) at Hyde Park. Starmer later covered the cost of six additional Taylor Swift tickets totaling £3,398 (Rs 3.66 lakh).

Sports Events and Football Perks

Sports Events Starmer, a known Arsenal football fan, has accepted thousands of pounds in football tickets. The Premier League gifted him five tickets worth £3,000 (Rs 3.3 lakh) for an Arsenal vs Porto match, and £1,800 (Rs 2 lakh) for an Everton vs Arsenal game. He was also gifted tickets to the Euros Final and several other football events.

Other Freebies Beyond sports and concerts, Starmer has also accepted gifts like Wimbledon tickets and hotel stays, with various donors covering the costs. He recently defended receiving tickets to sit in secure corporate areas at football matches, citing security concerns.

Starmer Response

Facing criticism, Starmer has acknowledged the backlash and promised to introduce clearer rules on hospitality for government ministers. "We are now going to bring forward principles for donations," he said during a visit to Brussels. He emphasized that politicians should have more transparent guidelines to avoid any perception of impropriety.

It’s not just Starmer who is under fire. Other Labour Party ministers have also declared significant gifts. Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell, for instance, has declared £40,289 (Rs 44 lakh) worth of gifts, including football tickets. UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has received £7,500 in clothing donations, while Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner accepted a trip to an Ibiza nightclub, which included £836 worth of hospitality.

