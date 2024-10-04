British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks

The controversy over gifts received by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues to make headlines, giving the opposition Conservative Party plenty of ammunition. Despite paying back over £6,000 ($8,000 or Rs 6.62 lakh) worth of gifts and hospitality since taking office at 10 Downing Street, Starmer's opponents have been relentless. They argue that he hasn't been fully transparent, particularly in light of his earlier pledges to "clean up politics."