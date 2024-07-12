International

Who Is Brenda Biya? Cameroon President's Daughter Comes Out As Lesbian

"Coming out is an opportunity to send a strong a message," Brenda Biya was quoted as saying.

Instagram/@brenda_biyaa
Cameroon President's daughter and musician Brenda Biya | Photo: Instagram/@brenda_biyaa
info_icon

The daughter of Cameroon's president, Brenda Biya, has come out as a lesbian, in the hopes that her decision of coming out can help change the law banning same-sex relationships in the country.

Taking to Instagram last week, the 27-year-old Biya had shared an image of her kissing another woman, inviting mixed reactions from netizens.

"I'm crazy about you and I want the world to know," her caption read for a photo of her embracing Layyons Velanca, a Brazilian model.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Biya said that there were several people like her in her situation, whom she hoped to inspire.

Reportedly, Biya had not discussed with or informed anyone in her family about the post she published. "Coming out is an opportunity to send a strong a message," she was quoted as saying.

She noted that she found the anti-gay law, which had been in force before her father came to power, terming it to be "unfair" and hoping that her story will change the scenario.

Brenda's father -- 91-year-old Paul Biya -- has been Cameroon's president since 1982 and is one of the longest-serving leaders of Africa.

Brenda had taken her Brazilian girlfriend, with whom she had been with for eight months, to Cameroon thrice without letting anyone in her family know about their relationship.

Living abroad, the musician said that she received a slew of messages conveying support but at the same time, she received a lot of flak since posting that picture.

Brenda said that she was happy to unveil her relationship status, adding that she wanted to give that hope and "send love to those suffering" because of their identity while also helping them feel less lonely.

She told Le Parisien that the first family call she received was from her brother, who was angry that she posted the picture without warning the family.

Later her parents, President Paul Biya and First Lady Chantal Biya called her and asked her to delete the post. "Since then, it's been silence," she noted.

She had a crush on a girl for the first time at the age of 16, but, she said that it was difficult to express herself given the situation in her country.

According to Cameroon's laws, same-sex relationships are a punishable offence and can get someone up to five years in prison if found in violation of the same.

Reportedly, neither Paul nor the First Lady has made any comment in this matter. Officials also stepped back from commenting on what they called was a family issue.

A group named DDHP Movement which supports the current laws in the country filed a complaint to the public prosecutor against Brenda on Tuesday. One Philippe Nsoue from the group said that they were seeking justice, adding that though Brenda is the President's daughter, there is "no one above the law".

"Whenever a Cameroonian citizen or foreigner commits acts that go against the (LGBT) situation in our country, we must seek judicial recourse," Nsoue was quoted as saying by BBC.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
  3. Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Highlights: England Women Beat New Zealand By Six Wickets; Seal The Series
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. Brazil Second-Division Club Goalkeeper Shot With Rubber Bullet By Police During Post-Match Brawl
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Celebration 'A Promise' To England Substitutes, Says Ollie Watkins
  3. Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  4. Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid
  5. Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Sign Greek Striker Nikolaos Karelis
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
  3. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
  4. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Kim Kardashian, Ex-UK PMs Tony Blair, Boris Johnson In Mumbai For Ambani Wedding
  2. Whispering Hope: The Real-Life Stories Behind Chevittorma
  3. Ambani Wedding: Mumbaikars To Face Traffic Woes Till July 15, WFH For BKC Employees | Details
  4. J&K: Woman Kills Twin Babies In Poonch After Husband Denies Paternity
  5. In Delhi's Bastis, Women Feel The Heat Of Climate Change
Entertainment News
  1. Shelley Duvall Passes Away: 'The Shining' And 'Popeye' Actor Dies At 75
  2. 'Pill' On JioCinema Review: This Pharma Drama Is A Slow Burn Despite Riteish Deshmukh's Compelling Efforts
  3. The Age Of Cli-Fi: Has Bollywood Done Justice To Climate Change?
  4. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  5. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
US News
  1. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  2. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  4. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  5. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
World News
  1. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  2. Nepal: 65 Feared Missing After Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses In Chitwan
  3. Who Is Brenda Biya? Cameroon President's Daughter Comes Out As Lesbian
  4. Israeli Army Accepts October 7 Failures; Gaza City In Ruins As Palestinians Return| Latest
  5. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18