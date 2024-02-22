Biden Calls Putin ‘Crazy Son Of A Bitch’. Here Is How Russia Reacted

Joe Biden has been accused by the Kremlin of trying to appear like a "Hollywood cowboy" after the US president called Vladimir Putin "a crazy SOB (son of a bitch)".

While discussing climate change at a fundraiser in San Francisco, Biden took a quick diversion to mention that the world should be worried about Putin's repeated nuclear threats against the West.

“We have a crazy SOB, that guy Putin and others and we always have to be worried about a nuclear conflict,” he said. “But the existential threat to humanity is climate.”