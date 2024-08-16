International

Biden, Brazil President Support Redo Of Venezuela Presidential Vote

When Biden was asked Thursday in Washington whether he would support new elections in Venezuela, the president said “I do.” Biden did not elaborate, and the White House did not immediately provide more detail on the president's brief remark.

Venezuela elections
A woman holds up a book titled, “What are Human Rights” during a meeting with local human rights groups to provide guidance to family members whose relatives were detained during a government crackdown in response to anti-government protests that erupted throughout the country after President Nicolas Maduro was declared winner amid allegations of fraud, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 Photo: AP
info_icon

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Thursday rejected a proposal from Brazil's president that Venezuela hold a new presidential election following the contested results of last month's vote.

Her comments came shortly after Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that he still doesn't recognize Nicolás Maduro as the winner of last month's presidential election in Venezuela, and that his counterpart could call for a new vote “if he has good sense". US President Joe Biden also expressed support for new elections.

Lula said that Maduro still owes an explanation to Brazilians and the rest of the world.

Machado said during a virtual press conference with Argentine media that redoing the election would be “an insult” to the people, and she asked if second election were held and Maduro still didn't accept the results, "do we go for a third one?”

Brazil is by far South America's largest nation and shares one of Venezuela's longest land borders. Unlike many other nations that have either recognized Maduro or González as the winner, the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have taken a more neutral stance by neither rejecting nor accepting it when Venezuela's electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner at the ballot box.

“Maduro still has six months left in his term. He is the president regardless of the election. If he has good sense, he could call upon the people of Venezuela, perhaps even call for new elections, create an electoral committee and allow observers from around the world to monitor,” Lula said in an interview with Radio T.

In a joint statement, the three countries called on Venezuela's electoral body to release tens of thousands of vote tally sheets, considered the ultimate proof of results.

Under Lula, the country has been an important mediator, including the Barbados Agreement reached in October, when Maduro's administration and political opposition reached an agreement on a new election that triggered relief from US sanctions.

Celso Amorim, Lula's closest international adviser and former foreign relations minister, went to Caracas in July to monitor the election. Speaking to a Senate committee Thursday morning, Amorim said that a new election would need to be verified in a solid and robust manner.

Venezuelan law allows for another vote whenever the National Electoral Council or judicial authorities annul an election found to be fraudulent or whose outcome was impossible to determine. The new election must take place within six to 12 months under the same conditions as the annulled vote and the same candidates must appear on the ballot.

Logistics, laws and costs aside, a new election would be a risky gamble for Maduro and his allies as July's vote and subsequent protests showed they have lost support across the country and can no longer bank on a cadre of die-hard supporters, known as “Chavistas,” as well as public employees and others whose businesses or employment depend on the state to comfortably beat opponents.

Although electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner of the highly anticipated election, they have yet to produce detailed voting tallies to back up their claim. The opposition, however, revealed that it collected tally sheets from more than 80% of the 30,000 electronic voting machines nationwide, showing that Maduro lost by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

An AP review of the tally sheets released indicates that Gonzalez won significantly more votes than the government has claimed. The analysis casts serious doubt on the official declaration that Maduro won.

The AP processed almost 24,000 images representing the results from 79% of voting machines, resulting in tabulations of 10.26 million votes. The processed tally sheets also showed Gonzalez receiving more votes on 20,476 receipts compared to only 3,157 for Maduro.

When Biden was asked Thursday in Washington whether he would support new elections in Venezuela, the president said “I do.” Biden did not elaborate, and the White House did not immediately provide more detail on the president's brief remark.

Earlier Thursday, the White House had reiterated its call on the Maduro government to release data on the vote tally. White House national security spokesman John Kirby also said that the US believes Edmundo Gonzalez was the top vote-getter.

“We do believe that Mr Gonzalez will have the majority of votes. We believe that through a number of ways, in a number of sources,” Kirby said. “But what's really definitive is the actual voting data. And the fact that Mr Maduro won't release that data, certainly, I think speaks to, what must be his concern about... the results of that would transparently display.”

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  2. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  4. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: Jason Holder In Rescue As Windies Trail By 63 Runs After Stumps On Day 1
  5. Sachin's Record In Danger? Ponting Picks This Player To Surpass Tendulkar In Test Runs Tally
Football News
  1. Everton Vs Brighton Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Serie A 2024-25 Season Preview: Top Five Things To Know Amid Managerial Mayhem In Italy
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25 Season Preview: Can PSG Remain Dominant Without Kylian Mbappe? Top Five Things To Watch
  4. Nottingham Forest Vs Bournemouth Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Getafe: Christantus Uche Earns Geta Azulones Draw In La Liga 2024-25 Opener
Tennis News
  1. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  2. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  4. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
  5. Naomi Osaka One Of Four Former Champions Handed US Open Wildcards
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE Updates: Delhi RDAs' Protest March Today; Mamata Blames Oppn For RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
  2. ISRO To Launch 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota Today
  3. Seeking Inspiration From Sita For Women Empowerment
  4. Kolkata Doctor Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Closure Of Non-Emergency Services From 6 AM on Aug 17
  5. Rajasthan Rains: 2 Killed, 8 Rescued From Strong Water Currents
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  2. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  3. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  4. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  5. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
World News
  1. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Second Large Quake To Hit Island In A Day
  2. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  3. Mpox Outbreak: Sweden Confirms First Case Of More Contagious Variant After Africa
  4. Arrest Reported Over The Death Of ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry
  5. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign